FORD COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Ford County in Kansas now has one confirmed case of the coronavirus.
According to a release from the Ford County Administrator and Public Information Officer, the first confirmed case in the county has now been confirmed.
The release went on to say the individual and the family of the individual are in quarantine.
“The individual traveled into Ford County and is over the age of 60 years.”
This is the 12th case in Kansas.
