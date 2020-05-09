KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Football players from across the Kansas City metro came together Saturday to hold scrimmages in spite of stay-at-home orders and concerns for the spread of COVID-19.
They could be seen out playing on the football fields across of Kansas City's Central High School.
They were grouped close together and some, but not many, were wearing masks.
KCTV5 was tipped off about the games by a viewer, who was highly concerned at what she was seeing.
So, KCTV5's Grady Reid went to the area and talked with one mother who went to watch her son. She told him her feelings were mixed.
"At this point, why are we making a big deal about it if the may--, governor ain't making a big deal about it?" she said. "If he opened up the state, then apparently he felt like it was okay. I don't, because I think it's too soon. But hey, who are we? Apparently what we've got, what we think about it, doesn't matter."
We were told the games were put together by local coaches from around the area and that no schools were involved in organizing the event.
"This is something that they enjoy to do, so why knock it?" that same mother said. "They've been locked up in the house. I haven't been outside. This is my first time outside in two months. So, my son asked me to come. I came."
The games were two hand touch, with seven players to a team.
There's no word on just how many teams were involved or from which schools.
