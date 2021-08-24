KANSAAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Folly Theater announced today that anyone entering the building to attend a public performance must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or have proof of a negative Covid-19 test starting September 6.
Along with proof of vaccination or negative test (within 48 hours), masks will be required at all times. The policy applies to all patrons, staff, crew and volunteers.
The theater also says that at this time, they are unable to accommodate children under the age of 12.
Going forward, the theater will not be providing printed tickets or programs. Concessions will also not be available.
The first show to fall under these new guidelines will be on September 9.
