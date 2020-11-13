johnson county board of commissioners
(Abby Dodge/KCTV5 News)

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted Friday evening to pass an emergency order that creates some restrictions in the county due to the recent coronavirus wave.

The order, passed 4-3, continues the current face-covering order that was set to expire on Sunday. It also reduces gatherings to 50 people or 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants, bars and other places that sell alcohol would be required to close its in-facility hours at midnight, but drive-thru, carry-out and delivery options would be available.

Schools and churches are exempt from the order. 

The order is effective Nov. 16 - Jan. 31, 2021.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.