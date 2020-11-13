JOHNSON COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted Friday evening to pass an emergency order that creates some restrictions in the county due to the recent coronavirus wave.
The order, passed 4-3, continues the current face-covering order that was set to expire on Sunday. It also reduces gatherings to 50 people or 50 percent capacity.
Restaurants, bars and other places that sell alcohol would be required to close its in-facility hours at midnight, but drive-thru, carry-out and delivery options would be available.
Schools and churches are exempt from the order.
The order is effective Nov. 16 - Jan. 31, 2021.
