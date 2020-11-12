LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Office said Thursday its reducing the mass gathering limit to 15 people following a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We believe this spike is due to people letting their guards down with lapses in mask-wearing, attending social gatherings that allow for transmission of COVID-19, and people who are experiencing symptoms being out in public instead of self-isolating to reduce chances for exposing others,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer. “It’s important for everyone now to double down on those public health practices, especially mask-wearing, to get this turned around, and we are announcing these changes at a community level and in our education guidance today.”
The updated order still requires residents over the age of five years old to wear masks in all indoor public spaces and outdoor public spaces when individuals cannot stay six feet away from others.
The LDCPH's school guidance recommendation is in Phase Orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.