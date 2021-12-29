TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff to honor Kansans who've lost their lives to COVID-19.
The decision is mean to honor the 7,0001 Kansans who died due to COVID, as well as their surviving families.
The flags will be flown at half-staff starting at sundown on Dec. 31.
“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said.
“We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones," she said. "Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
