KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Five Kansas City, Missouri Police Department members have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sergeant Jake Becchina from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said Monday that five of its members have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Including three sworn officers assigned to the patrol bureau and two non-sworn civilian employees. In addition, 25 others are in quarantine,” Becchina said. “Staffing levels are good still and the department has provisions in place to ensure enough staffing to respond to calls for service.”

No one from the department has been hospitalized.

On April 1, 2020, the department said that two of its members had tested positive. Those members were a police officer assigned to a patrol division and a civilian employee. They are both being treated at their houses.

"We have enacted our procedures, including quarantining those who had direct contact with the members. We are all aware that the key to reducing the spread of the virus is to limit further exposure," the department said in a written release.