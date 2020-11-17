KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the first time in 31 years, The Salvation Army will not hold their annual Thanksgiving meal in-person in Kansas City because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will instead deliver prepackaged meals to 480 families who previously signed up for help with their Thanksgiving meal. Fifty socially distanced volunteers will prepare the turkey dinners.
“We are preparing all the turkeys, the beans, the gravy and the potatoes that will be going with it,” the Kansas and Western Missouri Salvation Army Divisional Commander Major David Harvey said. “Prepping it to be chilled, because we'll be putting that in to-go boxes that are cold that can be microwaved.”
The Salvation Army will also deliver hot meals using their mobile feeding kitchen to people who are experiencing homelessness.
“All the families will be safe being able to eat in their own homes or serving the homeless on the street to make sure they have something right where they're at,” Harvey said.
Because of the growing number of families in need, the Kansas & Western Missouri Salvation Army is asking those who are able to donate to help feed families this Christmas by visiting https://donate.salarmymokan.org/give/299692/#!/donation/checkout
“Thanksgiving is a time for us to thank God for the blessings that we have and The Salvation Army will still use volunteers to feed individuals in this city, so they know God's going to take care of them,” Harvey said. “God will get us through this crisis.”
Families who would like to sign up for help from the Salvation Army with their Christmas meal can call 816-756-2769. The deadline to sign up is Friday December 4th.
You can also help the Salvation Army meet unprecedented needs as you shop at Walmart.
Customers can choose the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.