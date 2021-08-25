JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today Governor Parson announced the first winners from the first drawing of the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program.
180 winners were randomly selected on August 13 out of 495,296 total entries. So far, 170 of those winners have been fully verified.
“We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated,” Governor Parson said. “The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus. We have seen vaccine uptake increase since this program began, and we hope inspiring stories from individuals like Cooper and Rebecca and the continued chance at $10,000 will further encourage Missourians to choose vaccination.”
Since the launch of MO VIP, more than 400,000 doses have been given by state-enrolled providers. So far, 61% of Missourians ages 12 and up have at least their first Covid vaccine.
People 18 and older have a chance to win $10,000 through signing up on the MO VIP website. Kids 12 to 17 can register to win a $10,000 education savings account.
To see the full list of winners, you can click here to visit the MO VIP website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.