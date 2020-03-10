PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) - First responders say they’re ready for COVID-19 just like they’ve been for other viruses in the past.
Firefighters, police and EMTs on both sides of the state line are busy and on the front lines of any public health scare, whether it be a cold, the flu or COVID-19. Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker compares COVID-19 to the flu.
“82% of people who get this aren’t going to require any medical treatment at all,” Walker said.
Despite that, Walker says precautions are in place and changes have already been made. Dispatchers will now ask people calling 911 if they have flu like symptoms or if they’ve recently traveled. If they have, first responders will wear N95 masks, which are effective in blocking droplets in the air.
“They’ll be wearing a special suit and gloves along with eye protection or goggles. They will mask the patient right away,” Walker said.
It’s a similar scenario for Johnson County EMS workers. Dispatchers are asking extra questions and following CDC recommendations.
KCTV5 News checked in with police departments across our area as well, and while many say nothing has changed at this point, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they are monitoring the spread and offering daily tips to officers on staying healthy.
Tuesday’s tip was a recommendation to try and talk to people in open air environments and stay at least six feet away from anyone who is sick.
Emergency workers in our area say they are learning the most by watching hard-hit areas of the country.
New numbers out Tuesday show more than 50 firefighters in Washington State are quarantined and in a conference broadcast live on YouTube, the International Association of Firefighters warned members to take the spread of the virus seriously.
KCTV5 News asked Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters what they would do if significant numbers of their staff were quarantined. They say they would temporarily switch firefighter shifts around, but they would not be leaning on volunteer firefighters.
