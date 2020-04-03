KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Instead of crowds walking through galleries, visiting vendors, restaurants, bars, and food trucks, First Friday in the Crossroads Arts District was celebrated online tonight.
A Zoom meeting was able to bring members of the local arts community together while remaining distant.
All around the metro, artists’ works are inside temporarily closed galleries. Glass may physically separate their customers from their pieces, but artists of course are creative.
So tonight, the Crossroads District was all but empty for good reason. The empty patios and sidewalks were vacant to flatten the curve. Mask wearing walkers were a sign of the times.
“We want to let people know we are still here,” said Emma Medlen, Director of Social Media and Marketing at Weinberger Fine Art.
Artists and galleries are adapting as fast as they can. Weinberger Fine Art set up a virtual gallery and transitioned to e-commerce.
“Our community, our gallery, we are trying to do everything that we can to thrive through this change,” Medlen said.
Arts KC did not want First Friday to pass without celebrating artists.
With the help of our reporter’s laptop, Matt Hopper’s music managed to still fill the air in the Crossroads tonight. He’s been playing jazz since he was seventeen
From 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., six artists showcased their talents to anyone who purchased a virtual ticket to a new virtual event called Friday Night Arts.
“To celebrate the artists, to celebrate the good work that is happening in the community and bring something beautiful and colorful to a rather dreary situation,” explained Branden Haralson, with Arts KC.
Arts KC hopes to it this a weekly event for the foreseeable future with proceeds from tickets going directly to each week’s lineup of artists. Tonight’s lineup included Matt Hopper Music, Miranda Kaye Clark, Jenny Hahn, Vi Tran Music, John Davis Carroll, and Anastacia Drake.
“Art is an inherent part of our society,” Medlen said. “We find comfort in it. We are able to create through terrible times.”
“I would say, as everyone is listening to music, tuning in on Netflix, and being surrounded by good art, know that doesn’t come from nowhere,” Haralson said.
Members of the KC art community said they find hope in knowing someday creative people will be back in the Crossroads when it’s safe to do so.
“I can’t wait to see that,” Medlen said.
“Will be even sweeter because we will know what it was like to have to do these events from a distance,” said Haralson.
Until that day when the First Friday tradition resumes, you can support artists by joining their virtual events or visiting their websites. To join, you’ll need a Zoom account. Tickets are $10.
For info on joining the next Friday Night Arts, click here.
For info on Arts KC, click here.
For info on Weinberger Fine Art or to explore their virtual gallery, click here.
