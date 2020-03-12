FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, there was the first confirmed coronavirus death in either Kansas or Missouri, which is a major development because it’s the first case of community spread for the KC metro and either state.
The Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said they believe someone brought COVID-19 into the skilled nursing facility where the man who died was a resident.
Now the detective work begins. They will do what’s called a contact investigation, which means retracing the patient’s steps to find out who has been exposed and where the coronavirus may have come from in this case.
We are living in a rapidly changing environment. For perspective on how quickly things are changing, this is what the Mayor of Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS said around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday: “To date, Wyandotte County does not have a confirmed positive test for COVID-19.”
By 6:30 p.m. at a news conference in Topeka, KDHE officials had announced Wyandotte County’s first COVID-19 related death.
“We are terribly saddened to learn one of our own has passed away,” Alvey said. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones and for all those affected.”
“He had an acute cardiac problem at the skilled nursing facility,” said Lee A. Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “When he got to the hospital, it was recognized it was more than just that, because he also had a fever.”
The man died at Providence Medical Center less than 24 hours after he was admitted. That is why he was tested postmortem for COVID-19.
“Often times, when a person comes in and they have a fairly rapid demise, it is done to understand the cause of death,” Norman said.
“What the tragedy of this situation reminds us of is that COVID-19 is the most serious and, as we've seen in this circumstance, the most lethal for the elders in our population and those with compromised immune systems,” said Laura Howard, Secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability.
So far, health officials have not named the facility where he was a resident.
“We choose not to right now,” said Norman. “It will become known in the very near future. One of things you can well imagine is they are scrambling to put the protective measures in to start doing work with their staff and other residents to ensure safety, and we think it is really important we do not get in their way.”
The Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment wants the public to know that young people who may not feel any effects of COVID-19 could be carriers and put the most vulnerable at risk.
Providence Medical Center sent out a written statement tonight that said in part, “Our hospital has identified the staff who came into contact with the patient while providing care and is following all guidelines regarding healthcare work exposure. We extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family.”
