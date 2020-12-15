KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A mink in Utah is the first wild animal in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Monday.
"To our knowledge, this is the 1st free-ranging, native wild animal confirmed with SARS-CoV-2," the agency said in a statement.
The mink was part of wildlife surveillance for the virus in infected mink farms in Utah, Michigan and Wisconsin between Aug. 24 to Oct. 30, the USDA said.
The agency said there is no evidence that the virus has spread in wild populations around infected mink farms. Several other species were tested and all results came back negative. The agency said it notified the World Organization for Animal Health of the positive case.
The virus has also been found in zoo tigers and household cats and dogs.
