JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- State and county health departments have confirmed the first positive case of the omicron variant in Johnson County, Kansas.
The only information available about the person who tested positive is that he is a male under the age of 30.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is working to investigate the case, including identifying and communicating with anyone who may have come in contact with the person.
"The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated," said JCDHE Director Dr. Sanmi Areola. "Get your first, second or booster dose as soon, when eligible, as you can to protect yourself and your loved ones."
Visit preparemetrokc.org for more information about vaccination and testing in our area.
The JCDHE worked with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to identify the case.
