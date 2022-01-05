First case of 'flurona' confirmed in Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) -- Health officials in central Kansas have confirmed the first report of “flurona” in the state.
“Flurona” is the term referring to when a patient has been diagnosed with influenza and COVID at the same time.
The news was delivered by a representative from Hays Medical Center during a statewide COVID crisis conference call Wednesday morning.
The official said the patient was currently in the ICU.
Following the the publishing of this report, a spokesperson for Stormont Vail confirmed to 13 NEWS that the hospital also had at least one person test positive for influenza A and COVID-19, however, no date or patient condition was given.
The country of Israel reported the world’s first case just days ago in a pregnant woman.
That has since been followed by reports in Florida, Texas, and Los Angeles, with recent U.S. cases being among children and teens.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is not tracking these cases.
