KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters from 18 fire departments from around the metro stepped in Monday to keep the city safe as Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters mourned the death of Fire Captain Robert “Bobby” Joseph Rocha.
On November 21st, Rocha, a 29-year-veteran of KCFD, lost his battle after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. The firefighters from nearby communities represented 11 counties. They answered 911 calls to allow Kansas City firefighters a chance to pay their respects.
“Today was very tough for Kansas City,” Olathe Fire Chief and Vice President of the Heart of America Metro Fire Chiefs Council Jeff DeGraffenreid said.
During the memorial service, Rocha’s loved ones remembered the joy he brought to those who knew him.
“Bob was a loving, caring, strong, gentle ultra-friendly superhero who had a knack for having fun and an extreme pride in his vocation,” Rocha’s sister Terri McWilliams said. “He had an awesome ability to make and keep friends who he loved.”
While family, friends and Captain Rocha’s fellow KCMO firefighters grieved, firefighters from Kansas and Missouri held the frontline in Kansas City.
“By filling in their stations so their firefighters can attend the services,” DeGraffenreid said.
The Heart of America Metro Fire Chiefs Council helped make it possible for firefighters from nearby cities and counties to respond to emergencies in Kansas City.
“Working to make sure Kansas City was safe today. I am aware they ran many calls,” DeGraffenreid “It’s our hope, to the residents of Kansas City, it was seamless service.”
At the end of their shifts, the visiting crews returned home to continue to fight both fires and COVID-19 in their own communities.
COVID-19 has claimed three lives in the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.
Kansas City leaders continue to ask that we all do our part to stop the spread including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, practicing social distancing and staying home if you are sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.