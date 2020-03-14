GREENE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri now has five different people who have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to state health department, this fifth case is travel-related and the person is in Greene County.
If you have been closely following local updates on COVID-19, you may remember that the second person who was diagnosed as having the virus in the state of Missouri was also in Greene County. That person is someone in their 20s who had traveled to Austria.
As for this fifth case, health department staff are working closely with the CDC to determine who had contact with the individual who was diagnosed so they can monitor them for symptoms.
A total of 127 people have been tested in Missouri.
Also of note, according to the release: “As of today, the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation. Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final, including results for this case today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.