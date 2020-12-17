(KCTV) -- Neither snow nor rain, FedEx is taking a page from the post office's playbook, promising to deliver doses of the COVID-19 vaccine despite a severe winter storm hitting the east coast.
FedEx is one of the distribution companies responsible for delivering the vaccine to millions of Americans.
The company says it has contingency plans in place for the event with a team of meteorologists monitoring conditions and 185 specialists coordinating flights and trucks carrying vaccine shipments.
The winter storm is currently bringing heavy snow and strong winds to the northeastern part of the U.S. along the I-95 corridor.
