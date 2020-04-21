KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A world-renowned crop artist who lives in Lawrence has created a new work of art as a tribute to essential workers.
Stan Herd knows a bouquet of flowers can bring cheer to someone’s day, but this one is supersized taking up half an acre of land south of Lawrence and dedicated to those who keep us safe and fed in this time of turmoil.
“They just get up every day and go put their selves on the line. I mean it’s heroic to me. There’s not a lot that I can do out here. I’m an artist and I do art fields and so I decided to create something for them,” Earthworks Artist Stan Herd said.
Herd begins his crop art, also known as earthwork, with painting. His initial sketch involved the phrase, “the frontline,” but a friend suggested, “thank you,” instead.
“It’s not just from me. It’s from all of my kindred spirits here,” Herd said.
Here’s a look at it from the center, on the ground. That’s the ‘you’ of ‘thank you,’ made out of corn stalks. He’s working on a possible fundraiser for an appropriate charity but at this point that’s still in the idea phase.
Herd’s been doing crop art for 40 years. His past works have been featured in National Geographic and on numerous national news networks. The craft involves precise measuring and sometimes planting followed by sculpting with a weed wacker.
He intended to use the hen-bit a Douglas County field to create purple echinacea petals for his sculpture but the weather took its toll, so the aerial looks more yellow.
Such is the risk of, “living art.” And though the raw materials are 100% Kansas, he hopes the message will extend far beyond the Sunflower State in this difficult time.
“It’s really actually showing us that we really actually are all connected. And I think there will be a lesson out of that I think that will be a positive lesson in some way in the end I hope,” Herd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.