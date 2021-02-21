KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Marc McGee has been at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza since Jan. 3.
When he was rushed there from a hospital in Springfield, Mo., doctors were not sure if he would survive the three hour ambulance ride.
But now, he’s on the road to recovery. His story is one of hope, not tragedy.
“It’s going to be a long hard road ahead, but as long as I have him we will make it through anything,” said Michelle McGee, Marc’s wife.
Marc first started feeling sick on Christmas Eve. His family thought it was just another cold. Michelle bought a pulse oximeter just as a precaution and started checking him every few hours.
When his levels dropped below 80 on Dec. 30, Michelle drove Marc to a Springfield emergency room.
“Every day he progressively got worse,” she said.
It wasn’t long until Marc and Michelle had to discuss if they were comfortable with Marc being put on a ventilator.
“I was like you have to give them every chance you got. A chance to fight. Marc is not very sentimental at all, but he said ‘tell everybody I love them,’ and that was last time I heard his voice for a while,” Michelle said.
On Jan. 3rd, Michelle got a 3 a.m. call from doctors. They needed to transport Marc to Saint Luke’s in Kansas City, where the nearest available ECMO machine was. It was his only hope at survival.
“And so I followed the ambulance all the way out here because if he died on the side of the road, I didn’t want him to be alone,” she said.
Long story short, he survived.
Michelle and Marc have two adult daughters, and a 2-year-old son.
The family visited by looking through Marc’s window on the first floor of the hospital. They also placed signs in the lawn outside saying “thank you for taking care of our dad.”
It was an emotional roller coaster of ups and downs. Marc’s heart even stopped for a full minute once, but medical staff were able to bring him back.
More than 50 days since Marc’s COVID-19 battle started, it’s far from over.
“It’s been hard on everybody,” Michelle said. “I’ve been away from my kids ever since Marc woke up. I’ve stayed here 8 to 8 every day. I basically go to the hotel and sleep and do it all over again because he needs me. But in the meantime, I’ve had to leave my kids behind and it’s hard.”
Marc had diabetes and hypertension as pre-existing conditions, but battling the virus has added kidney problems, loss of muscle mass, and weak lungs to his list of health problems.
This week, Marc will be transferred to an acute care facility in Springfield to finish his recovery.
It’s a long awaited step forward, but bitter sweet having to leave St. Luke’s and the staff Michelle says have become family.
“To the St. Luke’s staff here-- the doctors, the nurses the housekeepers, everybody. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Because without you, I probably wouldn’t have my husband. And I can’t thank you enough,” Michelle said.
Michelle hopes her mother’s story gives hope to those still battling COVID-19.
“Don’t give up. And just keep your faith. I think my faith is one of the things that’s kept me going through all of this. And love of course. I love that man with all my heart,” she said.
Marc and Michelle have been together since they were 21 and 16. After 26 years of marriage, they’ve stuck together through for better or worse, in sickness and in health.
Michelle updates Marc’s journey on a GoFundMe page daily. A friend set it up for them to help with expenses. Marc was an Uber and Lyft driver, and as a contractor he didn’t get sick leave or any benefits.
He is covered under Michelle’s insurance, but meeting deductibles for both 2020 and 2021, plus the travel and hotel costs of Michelle being with him in Kansas City, have added up.
The family is stressed financially. But they know, they’ll be okay as long as they have each other.
“We are just so blessed,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.