KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The family of a patient at a Kansas City, Kansas, rehabilitation center who died due to the coronavirus has filed a lawsuit against the embattled facility.
The suit was filed by the family of 87-year-old Okey Long, who died from complications from COVID-19. Long had been a patient at Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation, and the lawsuit claims that is where he was exposed to the virus.
The family claims the facility did not begin screen staff and patients until after the first staff member and patient tested positive for coronavirus on April 1 and that by April 3, two more staff members and 17 residents tested positive.
Additionally, the family claims that the facility did not inform them of the possible outbreak and said they only learned about the issue from news reports.
The family is looking for damages in excess of $75,000.
As of April 22, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have connected 27 COVID-19 related deaths to the outbreak at Riverbend.
