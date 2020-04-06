SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) - A large group of volunteers are clicking and typing for the newly created Facebook group called, “RVs 4 MDs.” They are working to match unused RVs and campers with frontline workers who can use them to isolate to protect their families.
Three-year-old Lauren means everything to her family.
“Although she is a very active toddler, she has cerebral palsy. She was a micro preemie and so as a result of being a micro preemie, she has chronic lung disease,” Christina Vaja Hibbs, who was helped by RVs 4 MDs, said.
While her dad Trent is on the frontline working as an EMT, he and his wife Hibbs, worry about what could happen if he was ever exposed to COVID-19.
“The anxiety, it takes a toll,” Hibbs said.
A friend sent Hibbs a link to the Facebook group, “RVs 4 MDs.” She filled out the application to possibly find an RV for her husband.
“While I waited, I signed up to volunteer so I could give back,” Hibbs said.
Within about 36 hours, kind strangers from Blue Springs delivered a Salem Cruise Lite to the Hibbs’ Smithville driveway.
“I told myself I wouldn’t cry,” Hibbs expressed. “Their generosity. You can’t put that into words.”
Thousands of families faced the same fears around the country. That common concern is how RVs 4 MDs got started.
“I was absolutely terrified. My husband sees between 100-150 patients a day,” Emily Phillips with RVs 4 MDs said.
Just weeks ago, Phillips, whose husband is an ER physician, started searching online for an RV to rent.
“One of my friends called and said, ‘my friend Holly Haggard, who I had never met, said you can have hers no questions asked and she’s not going to charge you anything.’ I thought, wow,” Phillips said. “I thought this could be a thing. I started matching people right away.”
And just like that, strangers helping strangers temporarily move into their RVs took off.
“It has become a global movement. We have thousands of volunteers around the U.S. pouring their hearts into this,” Phillips said.
Volunteers are connecting those who want to loan RVs with frontline workers every day.
“We are a couple of moms,” Phillips said. “We want to help save lives and this is the way we need to do it.”
In the metro, a growing list of frontline workers are hoping to find a match. Anyone interested in loaning an RV will need to go to RVs 4 MDs on Facebook and fill out the form. They are also searching for locations with hookups for frontline workers who can’t park RVs near their homes.
“If you are a private business or even a church with a parking lot. We are asking for your help,” Hibbs said. “If you are a city, county or state park and you have a campground that is currently closed, we need it. Please reach out to us.”
They encourage anyone who wants to help to visit their RVs 4 MDs Facebook page. Meanwhile Lauren continues to enjoy time with her dad, but from a safe distance.
“We are Facetiming quite a bit. He plays hide and seek virtually with my daughter because it is her favorite thing right now,” Hibbs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.