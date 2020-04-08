KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People are dealing with isolation, unemployment and health concerns right now, and the stress of all those things combined can really take a toll on mental health.
A lot of people are scared and worried as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise. There are financial and health concerns for both ourselves and loved ones.
The nationwide Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.
Calls to the hotline are skyrocketing, because this is an especially tough time for people suffering from substance abuse or previously diagnosed mental illness.
As we continue to face uncertainty, experts say now is good time to talk to a counselor.
"We all need a therapist, whether we believe it or not we have to take care of our mental health, that is a priority. If we don’t take care of our mental health nothing else will be in line. Our physical health cannot be together if our mental health is not," said Dr. Tamela Ross with The Healing Corner KC.
Ross will be offering some free virtual sessions for people who need help right now.
