EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – In the middle of a pandemic, there are conversations underway in one area city over whether to furlough first responders.

The furlough being discussed would be for Excelsior Springs city employees, and firefighters could also be on the list.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Local 42 Firefighters Union who said right now the cuts are just a, “possibility.”

Union officials said they’re expecting to get confirmation Wednesday night. If the decision to furlough does happen, some worry if will they have enough first responders to protect the community.

A petition titled “Keep Excelsior Springs police and fire working during the COVID-19 shutdown” is now circulating online urging people to protect both police and fire jobs. They’re looking to get 1,500 signatures and so far, have just under that.

KCTV5 News reached out to the city to get more information on what’s being discussed but those calls were not returned.

