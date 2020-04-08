KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of people in Kansas City continue to work to keep essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Veterinarian offices are still open to keep animals healthy.
Restaurants are adjusting to curbside takeout and now some vet clinics are too.
At Plaza Animal Clinic, and other veterinarian offices, owners don’t go into the exam room with their pets. You drop them off and staff will bring them back out and go over every part of fluffy or fido’s visit.
Those who keep operation running say some of their hours and shifts changed, but they try to keep the visits business as usual for patients.
They say lately people have brought in pets for different reasons.
“People are now at home with them more, so there are more things they notice and more things they find. So, we’re able to do that for the pets," veterinarian Dr. Brad Twigg said.
Twigg says they’ve seen a few more dogs that look hurt but are just sore from all of the extra walks they’re getting.
He said Plaza Animal Clinic is diligent about keeping surfaces and staff member’s hands clean, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest change from the stay at home order is not seeing owners face-to-face.
“I didn’t realize how much of that I was missing until the last three weeks where now I’m not interacting with people in exam rooms or up front here in the lobby,” Twigg said.
Some people are cancelling grooming or nonessential appointments. Twigg said his patients ask whether or not to bring an animal in for a previously scheduled check-up if it appears healthy.
“We have had some people come in with senior pets or pets that need to get in for their wellness, but the younger pets that have less things going on, some of those can wait a month or two if there’s nothing major to get checked out,” Twigg said.
He said people should consult their veterinarian before cancelling or rescheduling.
