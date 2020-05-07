KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has been introducing you to some of the everyday heroes. These are people with essential jobs working through the pandemic.
We know coronavirus can be spread through surfaces, so hospital housekeepers are a critical part of keeping patients and workers safe. They clean each room between patients.
Farrakhan Muhammad has been working as a housekeeper at KU Med for six months. At first he was nervous about doing the job, but now he says he is more confident.
“At first my nerves we’re high, I was on high alert,” Muhammad said. “I was kind of questioning everything like what should we do, but we’re always reassured in our huddles like this is what we need to do.”
The housekeepers wipe down and disinfect all the surfaces in the room and remove all trash. The team also changes all linen and makes sure the room is sterile.
“I just kind of think of it as I’m going in to just keep everyone safe. Muhammad said. “I don’t think of it as I’m such a big hero, I’m a part of a team and that’s how I go about it. “
To stay safe, the team wears personal protective equipment like a suit, mask, goggles and gloves.
