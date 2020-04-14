SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The funeral industry is on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic every day.
Parker Amos, president of Amos Family Funeral Homes, says keeping up with the changes in safety recommendations has been like a full time job. They’re not just worried about mourners’ safety, but their own too.
That’s why they are working with limited staff and alternating days they come in.
The Amos family will not hold services with more than 10 people.
Amos says it’s tough telling people they can’t have a big funeral, but people are understanding. Some will plan a small, graveside service now and a wake for the family after the stay at-home order is lifted.
The funeral home also offers the option of streaming services to Facebook.
“The cool thing with streaming is some of the ones we have streamed through our Facebook page, people are there saying, ‘Hey we’re there with you right now in a different capacity.’ I mean they’re able to go back see how many people were able to view it, see the comments people left, so it’s really evolved,” Amos said.
Funeral home employees are also worried about their exposure to COVID-19.
The employees who prepare the bodies for burial or cremation are also wearing personal protective equipment and taking extra precautions.
“When we get a call from a facility saying somebody has passed away and they want to use our services, something that we’re asking them always is have they tested positive for COVID-19 or is that even a possibility," Amos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.