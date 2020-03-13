KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, Evergy said they will not disconnect service for non-payment as customers and communities face potential hardship from coronavirus.
The temporary moratorium includes both residential and business customers.
“Evergy provides an essential service,” said Chuck Caisley, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge and may result in customers facing unexpected or unusual financial strain.”
