KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s red Chiefs-themed skyline turned blue Wednesday night to “Shine for the Frontline” as a thank you to workers who fight on the frontlines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Evergy Plaza Lights on the Country Club Plaza turned off back on January 9th to mark the end of the holiday season. The lights then illuminated the sky again Wednesday from 7:00-7:05PM to show support.
“This is very unique. Typically, we take the lights down,” Country Club Plaza General Manager Kasey Vena said. “All through the district, all the domes and towers the lights will come on.”
Unprecedented challenges faced by those who work in healthcare, public safety and education inspired businesses to join in on a campaign to say thank you in small ways.
“We saw the campaign by U.S. Engineering and Tyler Nottberg and we thought it was a great opportunity to come alongside the other businesses that are participating.”
In an open letter, Nottberg asked community members to not only shine lights but also reach out to institutions on the front lines and offer to lend support in any way to honor frontline workers. He also asked the community to follow the guidance of the healthcare community by getting vaccinated, getting a booster and wearing masks in public.
“As we are very much still in the midst of a pandemic and as we see hospitals reach their max as we see districts close schools, we are still in this,” Vena said. “I think it is really important to say we still do see you. We still do appreciate you especially reaching breaking points again. I don’t think anyone anticipated we would still be here.”
Vena said “Shine for the Frontline” gave business an avenue to say thank you and show gratitude. “To be able to give appreciation in any way that we can,” Vena said.
