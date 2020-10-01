LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Douglas County leaders have agreed to extend the hours that establishments with liquor licenses can serve alcohol.
The health department said the decision came after the number of COVID-19 in the community were monitored since the Sept. 4 health order took effect.
The new health order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. It requires all restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues with a liquor license to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and closed the premises to customers no later than midnight. That includes all outdoor seating and patios.
The previous order had required establishments to stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m. and close their premises at 10 p.m.
Under the new order, establishments can still offer carryout or food delivery after they close the premises by midnight. Restaurants who don't have a liquor license don't have to close at midnight.
The order also keeps the limitation in place that prohibits gatherings of more than 45 people and requires people to wear masks.
“We believe we have seen good results in our work with local restaurants, bars and entertainment venues in offering them guidance and support on how to comply with the health orders and offer safe environments through social distancing and mask wearing,” said Director Dan Partridge with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. “We appreciate the work of the Lawrence Restaurant Assocation members and establishment owners for their efforts and continuing dialogue on how to create environments that can help mimize risk for COVID-19 exposure and to help businesses.”
“The health of Douglas County is our top priority, and we appreciate being involved in the discussions so that we can collaborate on productive measures for safe socialization in our establishments,” said Emily Peterson, an officer of the Lawrence Restaurant Association.
