KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - A lot of businesses across Kansas are preparing to open their doors Friday. The governor announced Tuesday that entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, community centers and museums can reopen.

Most theaters right now don’t even have content to show on such a late notice that they’re allowed to reopen. KCTV5 News reached out to AMC, Cinemark and B&B Theaters. None of them said they’ll be opening Friday.

AMC never responded to our questions. Cinemark says they plan to reopen mid-summer with a lot of social distancing restrictions.

B&B Theaters said social distancing in the theater will likely mean assigned seats. They have replaced the small stagnant seating with large leather recliners that already have seven feet between rows. And they’ve already opened two drive in movie theaters in Missouri and has been holding small private events.

They plan to likely start small private events in Kansas locations next week as well, but don’t know when they’ll be able to open to the public for regular ticketed shows.

“Hollywood is effectively closed down also, so even if we were to open that, there is no content to put on the screen. So we’ve been working with our studio reps who have really been great throughout this whole thing to determine if there is older content, classic tales, retro films that we could put on the screen,” Paul Farnsworth with B&B Theaters said.

Below is a look at the films that are scheduled to be released for the rest of 2020.

The next ones are action/thriller movie “Tenet” July 17 and the live action version of Disney’s “Mulan” July 24.

Both Cinemark and B&B are hopeful release dates for all of these films will not change and that people will be able to watch them in a theater.

KC Bowl is preparing to welcome back bowlers on Friday. They were planning for a June 1 reopening, so it’s going to be tough to get ready to open on such short notice. But they’ll make happen because they don’t want their business to go down the gutter.

Rick Thurber and his wife have been in the bowling business more than four years.

“It’s going to be completely different than anything we’ve ever done, so we are going to relearn the bowling business,” KC Bowl owner Rick Thurber said.

They once had a lightning strike shut them down for three days, they thought that was bad. For the pandemic, they’ve been closed more than two months.

“It’s been pretty devastating. We got the PPP which helped,” Thurber said.

They just got word Wednesday morning that Wyandotte County will allow them to go along with the state guidelines and open on Friday.

“We’re going to scramble to get food and supplies. We’re going to make it and believe me glad that we’re opening back up. But it makes it pretty difficult,” Thurber said.

They’ll make reservations by phone for two-hour slots of bowling. Bowling balls will be sanitized when a customer picks one and again when the customer leaves. The shoes will be sanitized the same as they always are and customers will need to bring their own mask.

“We might have to go every other lane. We put up some shields and stuff in here. Our employees will wear masks. We will be taking temperatures and stuff when they walk in the door. We just wanna make sure everybody is going to feel safe when they walk through our doors,” Thurber said.

Bowling leagues may look a lot different moving forward as well, league nights usually have the place packed. So they may have to limit guests and make it competitors only. They’ll do whatever it takes though just to stay in business.

“Even if we can make it so that we break even, instead of losing anymore,” Thurber said.

Memorial Day weekend is actually usually slow for them because people go out of town or spend time at lakes and pools, but they’re hoping this holiday weekend they’ll be busy.