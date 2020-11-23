KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - Employers could require vaccination for COVID-19 once the vaccines become available.
On Monday, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca released results of its trials on a COVID-19 vaccine, making it the third pharma company to do so. Yet, a survey this month by Gallup shows more than 40% of Americans don’t want one.
“It’s a brand new world I think for employment lawyers,” said Mikah Thompson, an associate professor at the UMKC School of Law who specializes in employment law. “I talk to my students in almost every class about, ‘How would this work now that we’ve got the pandemic? How does this rule look from workers compensation to unemployment insurance to ADA accommodations?’”
There’s precedent for requiring vaccination as a condition of employment. Long before the novel coronavirus appeared, The University of Kansas Health System required employees to get a flu shot or seek employment elsewhere.
“An employer can mandate a vaccination and there’s not a lot that employees can do about it,” said Thompson, after listing the exceptions detailed below.
Employers must make reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to someone with a pertinent medical condition. The same goes under Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act for a “sincerely held religious belief.”
The justification for a vaccination mandate in health care settings is perhaps understandable. And though justification is not required by law, Thompson says the pandemic presents a possible justification for many other workplace settings.
“If we’re talking about just a run of the mill office setting or something like that, then the employer’s justification would be that this is necessary for the safety and protection of the workplace,” Thompson explained.
Of course, there’s what they can do … and what they likely will do.
The official EEOC guidance on vaccines is to “encourage” them, not require them.
By and large, Thompson says, employers will consider the possibility of lawsuits in framing their policies on the new vaccines, because winnable or not, lawsuits are expensive. That’s why she thinks most employers will not require a COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, she wonders about places like meat packing plants. Some are already facing lawsuits claiming they didn’t do enough to stop outbreaks.
“Employers are also responsible if it can be proven that employees contracted the virus in the workplace,” Thompson noted.
KCTV5 News asked a spokeswoman with The KU Health System if they will be requiring vaccination for COVID-19 in addition to vaccination for influenza. She said she was working to find out if a policy decision was in place yet. KCTV5 News left messages for several other hospitals and hospital groups but received no reply.
