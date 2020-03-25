KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) — An employee of the McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff in Kansas City has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the senior living community confirmed the positive est.

Residents, families and staff members at the community were made aware of the situation have reported to the appropriate agencies.

No other staff members or residents have tested positive for the virus.

Cassidy McCrite, director of the facility, said the screen protocols they had in place worked as designed.

"We have confirmed today that a member of our staff has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The screening systems in place worked and we feel the risk to other staff and residents is minimal," McCrite noted in the release. "This person has not, physically, been in the building since Friday, March 20, 2020, when they were screened at the door and found to have a fever. They were sent home. They had been home for two days prior to that,”

The facility noted it has been following CDC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines, starting with employee screenings on March 12. Shortly after that time they began having all non-essential staff work from home.

McCrite also noted that the employee who tested positive did not have a role at the facility where they were in direct contact with residents.