CLINTON, MO. (KCTV) --- A civil emergency has been declared in Clinton, Mo., as cases of the coronavirus worsen in the community.
According to the order issued by the city's leadership on Friday, the community has a positivity rate of 29 percent.
As part of the order, the City of Clinton is encouraging individuals to wear masks in all settings where "this is the possibility of exposure to non-household individuals."
It is also encouraging businesses, churches and schools to implement policies that encourage the use of masks and a majority of the city's facilities will be closed from Nov. 16 - Dec. 1.
Earlier this week, the Clinton School District announced that the high school would transition to virtual learning.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.