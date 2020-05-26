INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - One of the biggest displays in the metro is Riverfest. The reasoning for canceling was to do what’s right for safety in this time of contagion risk. But Independence says it’s decision was also based on not being able to find sponsors to pay for it.
The number one budget killer is sales taxes. From the Plaza to the Independence Center, stores have been closed. As they open, consumers aren’t spending as freely in these uncertain times. All just further escalating losses that were already coming from the convenience-related switch to online spending.
“We were already facing a downward trajectory with that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. What we’ve really noticed with the pandemic is that has accelerated that decline,” Independence City Manager Zach Walker said.
They’re anticipating a 21% drop in sales taxes this year and next and a budget loss of nearly $12 million.
“It’s a dire situation,” Park University Professor of Public Administration Dr. Susan Keim said.
Dr. Keim says it’s not just Independence and it’s not new, but rather an ongoing decline that’s suddenly turned into a free fall.
“Over the last five years, there’s so many things in the budgets that have not been funded by the federal government or the state government and so those natural little things are gone. So the only things left are big things,” Dr. Keim said.
And fireworks are a drop in the bucket. $20,000 for Independence out of a $300-plus million budget.
Economics was behind the city’s decision not to open its water park this year, because a delay would cut the chances of re-coping with admission fees. That savings is close to $200,000
Now it’s considering a major cut to its bus service.
“We’re contemplating keeping our para-transit. That services our elderly and disabled population,” Walker said.
And keeping the buses that connect to Kansas City but eliminating it’s intra-city service.
The biggest proposed cut is to staff programs like travel for training, which is $1.7 million, transit is $900,000 and then layoffs are 13 positions, mostly management. Plus a hiring freeze and a pay freeze.
“It’s really an impossible situation for cities to be in. There’s no good way to handle any of this,” Dr. Keim said.
The Kansas City ATA, which oversees all regional transit, is considering a measure Wednesday at their board meeting to utilize federal CARES funding to allocate money to Independence transit so that service doesn’t have to be cut. The specifics of the proposed budget cuts have to be voted on by June 15.
