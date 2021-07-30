KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) -- Teachers throughout the metro are preparing for in person classes.
In addition to stocking up on school supplies, some are hoping they have enough PTO tucked away to make it through the year.
When KCTV5 discovered some school districts are requiring school staff to use their own time off if they contract COVID, we wanted to know why.
“They should not then be forced to use their personal approved time to do that when they did what they are supposed to do,” said Jason Roberts referring to vaccinations. He’s the Kansas City Federation of Teachers and School Personnel President.
The decision, for many districts, is tied to a federal program.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act required businesses to pay their employees if they were out because of COVID. The plan expired on December 31, 2020.
“Missouri State Teachers Association has always had the position that if someone is exposed because they are at work,” said Missouri State Teachers Association Spokesperson Todd Fuller. “They shouldn’t be penalized.”
Teachers didn’t need to worry if they got COVID-19 or were quarantined last year because of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The now expired federal act guaranteed two weeks of paid leave. When KCTV5 checked with the IRS, we found those tax credits for paid sick leave are still available through the end of September.
But, it’s not a requirement anymore.
“Just because the law, the act expired, doesn’t mean that the merit of it is no longer valid,” said Roberts.
Here's a look at the districts that returned messages to KCTV5 News:
Center School District: The district is currently working with the Board and HR department to determine how it can best meet the needs of our staff during the fluid challenges the pandemic has created. Nothing has been decided yet, but we are in talks.
De Soto: A decision has not been made. We will hopefully know more next week.
Fort Osage: No decision has been made yet on leave due to COVID exposure or contract yet. District officials are still holding discussions and hope to make a decision next week but for sure will know the week of Aug. 9.
Hickman Mills: Hickman Mills will provide leave time if the employee has been exposed at the workplace and is instructed to quarantine. For outside exposures they would use their own leave time. The Board had extended the leave through June 30, but let it expire as all staff have had the opportunity to get the vaccination.
Kansas City Public Schools: They will make a final decision in early August about COVID-19 policies and procedures, including leave for teachers and other staff who must quarantine.
KCK Public Schools: If they are exposed by someone at work and are required to quarantine, then they would be eligible for quarantine leave paid by the district. If they were exposed outside of work and are required to quarantine, they would have to use their own PTO. The district decided to do it this way when the paid COVID Leave laws expired in December.
North KC: Statement - The district's paid time-off policy remains in place as it was previous to the pandemic. With additional leave options provided to staff members through the federal Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA) expired, emergency paid sick leave and emergency FMLA are no longer available options.
This year, district employees will be required to use regular district-provided leave (any available paid leave) if staying home due to exposure or isolation. Getting vaccinated allows staff to continue working even if exposed, avoiding any need to take extra leave. We have provided numerous on-site vaccine clinics for students and staff this year and continue to provide resources to staff to assist in locating local vaccine providers.
NKC Schools’ Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Dr. Jenni Gaddie, says, “We’ve had event cancellations and large groups of students sent home in a few instances involving unvaccinated individuals. We urge our employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect themselves our students, families and our entire district community.”
Olathe: The federal FFCRA-Families First Coronavirus Response Act, was federally mandated through December 2020. Employers could cease the offering of paid leave after that date, however the Olathe Public Schools voluntarily extended the offering of EPSL (Emergency Paid Sick Leave-additional leave for staff) through June 30, 2021. Beginning July 1, 2021, staff will need to use their PTO or sick days for COVID-19 leave.
Platte County: Platte County is still in the process of evaluating our options for paid leave related to COVID with our attorney for next school year.
Raytown: The Raytown Board of Education will review this at its meeting on Aug. 9.
Shawnee Mission: Statement - "Staff who are required by a government agency quarantine or isolate will need to use their own accumulated leave, and/or access another available leave option. The district no longer has the option for Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) provided for under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which expired on Dec. 31, 2020 (we continued some of those benefits through the end of the 2020-2021 school year."
