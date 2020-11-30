(CNN) -- Dr. Scott Atlas, a highly controversial member of the White House's coronavirus task force, has resigned from his post in the Trump administration, according to a person who works with the task force.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
