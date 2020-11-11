KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) ---Numerous coronavirus clusters were reported among nursing homes this week on the Kansas side.
As the United States experiences its latest wave of COVID-19, nursing homes are again becoming a prominent location of where the virus is located.
Dozens of long-term care facilities were reported on the state's cluster page this week.
Over 90,000 deaths associated with the coronavirus have come from those in nursing homes, statistics show.
The COVID Tracking Project estimates that among those diagnosed with COVID-19 in nursing homes, 8.4 percent of them have died.
Here's a look at those in the metro area on the Kansas side. All have reported cases since November 1st.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS.
- Our Home Senior Care, 3 cases
- Lakeview Village LTC, 44 cases (6 deaths)
- Brookdale Rosehill, 52 cases (6 deaths)
- Brookdale Overland Park Skilled Nursing, 13 cases (1 death)
- SeniorCare Homes - Ted Hersey House, 3 cases
- Medicalodges in Gardner, 4 cases
- Meadowbrook Rehab, 18 cases
- KPC Promise Hospital of Overland Park, 3 cases
- Garden Terrace at Overland Park, 52 cases (16 deaths)
- Delmar Gardens at Overland Park, 3 cases
- Stratford Commons Memory Care, 12 cases (2 deaths)
- Shawnee Gardens, 53 cases (2 deaths)
- Merriam Gardens, 20 cases
- Good Samaritan, 6 cases
- The Cottages at Shawnee, 2 cases
- Stratford Commons, 21 cases (2 deaths)
- Brookdale Leawood State Line, 13 cases
- Aberdeen Village Assisted Living, 11 cases
- Shawnee PARC, 17 cases
- Santa Marta Healthcare, 2 cases
- Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare, 44 cases (3 deaths)
- Cedar Lake Village, 6 cases
- Azria Health in Olathe, 24 cases (1 death)
- Homestead of Olathe Memory, 17 cases
- Healthcare Resort of Olathe, 9 cases
- Colonial Village Healthcare, 4 cases
- Sunrise of Lenexa, 28 cases
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS.
- The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Care, 6 cases
ATCHISON, KS.
- Atchison Senior Village, 6 cases
