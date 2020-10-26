JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Health Department says they have several new COVID-19 exposure events at three metro churches.
Connection Point Church in Raytown and Lee's Summit and Lifegate Church of Independence are on alert.
Staff that test positive from Connection Point Church in Raytown or Lee’s Summit are asked to reach out to the Jackson County Health Department so that they can receive assistance and get the care that they need.
The health department also asks if anyone attended a Lifegate Church of Independence prayer group or youth group during Oct. 7-21 to get tested and reach out to health officials for additional guidance.
Learn more about exposure dates and locations, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.