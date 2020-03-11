ST. LOUIS (KMOV/KCTV) – The St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown St. Louis has been postponed, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday.

Announcing the move, Krewson said that she knew residents would be disappointed but noted that “protecting the public's health and safety is paramount” as instances of COVID-19 continue grow.

I know that postponing large and popular events can be disappointing, but protecting the public's health and safety is paramount as COVID-19 continues to spread. We can't take any chances.I appreciate @IrishParadeSTL for consulting with @CityofSTLDOH in reaching their decision. — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 11, 2020

Parade organizers explained their decision in a statement, that read in part:

"With a heavy heart, amidst growing concerns about the spread of Coronavirus, our Committee has reluctantly decided we must POSTPONE our events. There will be no Run and no Parade downtown on March 14, 2020. We do look to reschedule these events, and the private parties that accompany our weekend, likely as part of our September Halfway-To-St. Pat’s celebration. We make this decision based upon the best information currently available, and we know that St. Louis will support us in this."

Other St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in major cities like Chicago, Boston and even Dublin, Ireland, have already been canceled or postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Kansas City was still scheduled for Tuesday and the Brookside parade is still set for Saturday.