LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- On Sunday, it was announced that the total of travel-related cases in Douglas County is up to four.
The latest case is a man in his 50s who had recently been on a cruise ship. He has been in isolated since he got back home.
Health officials have identified one close contact who they are monitoring for a fever and respiratory symptoms.
For more information, visit the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health website.
