DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Douglas County Health officials have now prohibited public gatherings of more than ten people and order the closure of restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, night clubs and movie theaters.

Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino said on Wednesday that he is prohibiting public gatherings in the county of more than ten people until April 1 to help stem the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

Marcellino also ordered from Thursday, March 19 to April 1, restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, night clubs and movie theaters will be closed.

Restaurants can continue to provide drive-through and delivery services of food and beverages during this time. This is in line with recent orders from health officers in neighboring counties, including in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

Marcellino said, “the action is a proactive social distancing measure, as Douglas County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, had one confirmed COVID-19 case, and national health officials expect more cases in coming days across the country.”

The order restricts both indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than ten people, except for governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals.

Douglas County residents can also stay informed as information changes frequently. For general information visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or LDCHealth.org/Coronavirus. Call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., email COVID-19@ks.gov or Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health’s information line at 785-856-4343 or email info@ldchealth.org.