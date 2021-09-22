DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Wednesday night, the Douglas County Commission voted to extend its mask order for children ages 2-11.
The order was extended until Dec. 22, 2021.
The measure was voted on following several public comments in support of and opposition to extending the mandate.
The extension was recommended due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County.
As of Wednesday evening, there are over 700 active cases in the county. The current positivity rate is 2.5% and completed vaccination rate is 61%.
The vote was unanimous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.