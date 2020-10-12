DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A Douglas County Correctional Facility inmate tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate in their custody who was participating in treatment at an outside facility developed symptoms of COVID-19. The facility requested they be transferred back to the Douglas County Correctional Facility.
Authorities said that when the inmate returned, he was isolated and was tested for COVID-19. That test has come back positive.
“We will continue to care for the individual in our medical until and monitor their symptoms,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
