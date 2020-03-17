DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department announced the county’s first COVID-19 case Tuesday afternoon after verification by state laboratories.

Health officials said the patient is a man in his 20s who recently traveled back to the area from Florida.

They also said teams are working to identify close contacts of the patient and anyone else who may have been exposed to him so they can be contacted as soon as possible.

Health department director Dan Partridge said his team had been preparing for this inevitability.

“Given the number of cases elsewhere in Kansas and in the United States, we have been working diligently with our local partners to prepare for a positive case here,” Partridge said. “This confirms what we’ve thought for days now — that coronavirus is in our community, and we need to continue to take appropriate action.”

The county had already taken the step to close public schools, recreational facilities and libraries earlier this week, and on Tuesday, Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino banned public gatherings of more than 50 people for eight weeks.

“The actions we have taken may yet need to be expanded if we are to effectively control the spread of the virus,” Marcellino said. “This case is also a reminder that we need the community’s support in complying with our recommendation.”