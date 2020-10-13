KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The number of domestic violence calls in Kansas City is up 30 percent during the pandemic.
Social service providers are calling it a pandemic within a pandemic.
Any problems with domestic violence that already existed in the home have been made worse with job loss, daycare closures and general stress.
COVID-19 also creates big issues for shelters that have domestic violence resources. They have more women and families to help, but the facilities can hold less people because of social distancing and safety guidelines.
Newhouse, one of Kansas City’s longest operating shelters, says they’ve put people up in hotels, but they’re just not funded to sustain that.
The shelter has issued an emergency call for donations.
“Domestic violence never takes a break nd neither does Newhouse. And if we weren’t here, I don’t know where these victims would go to for safety and to receive the services they deserve," said Courtney Thomas, Newhouse president and CEO.
One of the factors that makes domestic violence more deadly is gun ownership, which is part of the reason more women die in Missouri.
The study from Violence Policy Center says deadly violence against women rose 20 percent in the past four years. The study looked at FBI data where there was one female victim and one male assailant.
It shows in Missouri that 92 percent of women knew their attacker and two thirds of them were in a relationship with them.
