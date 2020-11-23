KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While we wait to hear if the Food and Drug Administration will grant emergency approval to Pfizer for the companies COVID-19 vaccine, we just learned about a meeting with doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines require two shots, given a few weeks apart.
CNBC is reporting that physicians who were on a call with the CDC officials say that public health officials and drug makers need to be transparent about possible side effects that some may experience with the vaccine. Doctors believe that effective communication will help encourage people to return to get their second shot.
Both Pfizer and Moderna acknowledge that their vaccines could cause muscle pain, chills, a headache, and some may not feel good for a day. However, in order for the vaccine to be effective, it is critically important that people return for their second dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.