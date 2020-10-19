KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman with close contact with student athletes in the Park Hill School District has passed away from COVID-19-related illnesses.
Park Hill South High School Interim Principal Kerrie Herren identified the woman as LeAndra Breann Stang.
In a letter parents, Herren said Stang died on Sunday from complications of COVID-19.
"Several in our Park Hill South family, particularly those involved in athletics, knew Bre, who was a college student training to be an athletic trainer. She worked with several of our student athletes," Herren said.
The school plans to have a moment of silence for Stang at Friday’s football game.
"When she got sick, we followed our strict guidelines for quarantine in the case of direct exposure, working with the health departments," Herren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.