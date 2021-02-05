KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department has requested Disney on Ice to cancel its Kansas City tour after the department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak.
At least five members of the Disney on Ice staff tested positive, the department said in a statement.
The order allowing the gathering was revoked.
Full statement:
The health department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in at least five Disney on Ice staff.
To protect Kansas City families and residents attending the event, the health department asked Disney on Ice to cancel the Kansas City tour. On Friday, the health department issued an order revoking approval of gathering.
At this point in the outbreak investigation, the Health Department believes the outbreak was limited to performers and crew; not to any spectators.
