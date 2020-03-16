KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph, Missouri said Monday that all masses will be suspended as the coronavirus begins to spread in Missouri.
According to the diocese, “Churches will remain open for personal and household prayer, devotions, and confessions.”
The diocese said baptisms and funerals may still be celebrated, but immediate family and godparents are only asked to attend.
“Weddings should be rescheduled, particularly those in April. Simple weddings and validations may be celebrated, but only with the minister, official witnesses and asymptomatic immediate family members.”
